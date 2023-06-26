LEWISBURG — Elizabeth Price has been named vice president of information systems, chief information officer at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Elizabeth provides leadership and vision for the planning, management, and integration of strategic information systems for the Hospital. She also oversees the development and execution of clinical, financial, and administrative information systems strategies to support Hospital users and provide technology solutions. As the Chief Information Officer, Elizabeth is responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s information technology and systems.
Price brings over two decades of experience in Information Technology and strategic leadership to Evangelical. Her entire career has been with health care associated organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Her background includes helping more than 300 physician-executive, frontline health care managers, and C-suite leaders reshape their strategies and transform the practices of their associated organizations to be geared for success in the value-based/population health ecosystems.
Price has served Evangelical as the associate vice president of information systems since September 2022 and played a major role in helping the hospital and its staff transition to Epic. Prior to that, she served as the senior director of revenue management system support at Geisinger.
Price earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management from Misericordia University and obtained her master of business administration degree from the University of Scranton.