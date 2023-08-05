SUNBURY — A foot chase through Sunbury led to the arrest of an Elysburg man, but not before the 38-year-old was shot with an electronic weapon, fought with police, and told a woman he would murder her, according to authorities.
Jonathan Hoffman, of West Center Street, appeared before on-call Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Saturday morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and terroristic threats.
Arresting officer, Chief Brad Hare, said he responded to a call for possible protection from abuse violation and criminal mischief to a vehicle call at around 3 p.m. Friday.
When police arrived an alleged victim said Hoffman flattened her tires and threatened her, police said. Police told the woman to come to the police station to fill out a statement, and when leaving the scene, Hare said he saw Hoffman in a vehicle, according to court documents.
Hare stopped Hoffman near Champ Avenue and Line Street, telling Hoffman to exit the vehicle, police said. Hare said he smelled alcohol as he spoke with Hoffman.
When Hoffman exited the vehicle, Hare tried to place the man in handcuffs and Hoffman allegedly began to pull away, police said. Hare said he explained Hoffman was under arrest for a PFA violation, but Hoffman continued to pull away, police said.
Hoffman broke free and started to run. Hare deployed his electronic weapon that struck Hoffman and the man fell to the ground, police said. Hoffman allegedly rolled over and Hare again gave commands for Hoffman to stop resisting and Hare deployed the electronic weapon a second time, police said.
Hare said as he was again trying to secure Hoffman, the man got up and ran to Champ Avenue. Hare returned to his police vehicle an began his pursuit, calling for backup., court documents said. Several agencies responded to aid in the search.
Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli drove out Snydertown Road during the search. As Tamborelli returned to the city along Route 61 near Oaklyn Elementary School he spotted Hoffman, police said.
Officer swarmed to the area and officers from Point Township saw Hoffman in a wooded area and were able to take Hoffman into custody, police said.
The alleged victim told police Hoffman told her that she would never get rid of him and that he would murder her, police said. Hoffman allegedly told the victim a protection from abuse order or the police could not stop him.
Hoffman will now appear for a preliminary arraignment at a later date.