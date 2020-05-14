The Shikellamy Area School District teacher's union rejected a pay freeze that school administrators say could have saved the district $450,000 and up to five teaching positions.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. today. At a work session last week, directors eyed potential furloughs to 11 teachers, which are expected to be voted on at the meeting. Superintendent Jason Bendle and Business Manager Dave Sinopoli said previously the district is facing a $2.5 million shortfall heading into next year.
In emails acquired by the Daily Item through a Right to Know request, union President Michele Erdman rejected the offer in a message to Bendle on May 8, saying the district is already benefitting financially from a previous contract.
Bendle emailed Erdman a day earlier, informing her that a one-year pay freeze would save the district $450,000 and four to five teacher positions.
Erdman responded on behalf of the 204 teachers: "At this point, we take a stand that we could never recoup and make it up," Erdman wrote. "Some families are also impacted by COVID-19 and the current economical situation."
Today, Erdman, along with all 204 teachers, were sent an email asking for comment on when the vote took place and what the vote count was. No one has responded to the request for comment.
Bendle, along with school directors also were included in the email by The Daily Item. No one has responded for comment.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.