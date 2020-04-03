The federal government’s $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program had a shaky opening Friday as banks started accepting applications despite not fully understanding the program.
The Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, is designed to keep employees on business payrolls and out of the Unemployment Compensation Program. The cache of money is first-come, first-served, meaning prospective borrowers must act fast.
In a statement issued Friday, Duncan Campbell, president and CEO, Pennsylvania Bankers Association, said “significant operational questions remain” as banks are inundated with loan requests.
“This is a program that did not exist a week ago, and the administration has called on banks to move an unprecedented amount of loans through their systems without having sufficient guidance — such as appropriate loan documents needed, guidelines on documenting borrower-provided payroll and even how banks must submit loan applications to the SBA (Small Business Administration),” Campbell said.
Individual businesses with 500 or fewer employees are eligible for up to $10 million in money which if proper protocol is followed, is fully forgivable. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and no collateral is necessary. Prospective borrowers should inquire with their own banks about access and eligibility.
Proceeds are intended for payroll costs including benefits and income taxes and most mortgage interest, rent and utilities. For loans to be forgiven, at least 75 percent of the funds must be used on payroll.
The program was rolled out quickly and underwent major changes earlier this week. Banks received the rules in writing Thursday evening. Some started accepting applications hours later, at midnight on Friday.
“At this time we don’t have any answers, and to our knowledge, other banks in the area don’t either. We’re waiting to find out more as information becomes available,” said Jorden Bailey, marketing coordinator, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering guidance to those seeking help navigating the system.
Call volume to the SBDC surged this week with inquiries about PPP as well as the previously announced Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, also administered by the Small Business Administration.
Steve Stumbris, executive director of SBDC, said his organization received 15 to 20 new requests daily for information from small business owners — three to four times the normal volume of requests.
Free webinars are available at 9 a.m. each day next week beginning Monday. To register, visit www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com, select Training Events and modify the search specific for Bucknell SBDC. Find an exhaustive COVID-19 FAQ and Resources guide at Bucknell SBDC’s page within www.bucknell.edu.
“The documentation for all of this is going to be critical,” Stumbris said. “Business owners are going to need to be scrupulous about record-keeping.”
Borrowers won’t receive loan forgiveness if they cut staff below levels established as of Feb. 15, reduce salaries or spend outside the specified uses.
Payments are deferred for six months. Interest rates are 1 percent. Loans mature at two years.
While the program initially opened Friday to small businesses and sole proprietorships, the self-employed and independent contractors must wait until April 10 to apply.
Pennsylvania is under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf and many businesses deemed non-essential have temporarily closed or moved online, if possible. The PPP can help business owners and employees even during a closure.
“Employees don’t have to necessarily come into the shop. This is keeping them on the payroll,” Stumbris said.
The turnaround for releasing cash and questions about liquidity are a concern for community banks, said Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO, Independent Community Bankers of America.
Rainey wrote to federal leaders Wednesday that the initial 0.5 percent interest rate was below “break-even” and the loan term far too short for borrowers. She also expressed concern about liquidity amid a rush on the loan funding.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act in which PPP is included allowed for up to 4 percent interest and 10-year loan terms. Rainey advocated for the uppermost interest rate, calling that reasonable but not “profitable.”
“We recognize that’s not the purpose of the Program,” Rainey wrote.
Spotlight PA contributed to this report.