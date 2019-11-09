MOUNT CARMEL — Emergency crews are battling a fire at Arcos Industries in Mount Carmel Township, according to public 911 radio communications.
According to the reports, 32 units have been dispatched, including multiple tanker trucks from throughout the area, including neighboring Columbia and Schuylkill counties.
Several units are staging outside of the business's property while others are battling fire on the property.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.