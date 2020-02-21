WASHINGTONVILLE — A vehicle rolled off Route 54, down an embankment and 50 yards into a field off Route 54 north of Washingtonville just before 8 p.m. Friday.
Two ambulances were requested to the scene. Police were not immediately available to give a report.
According to public 911 radio communications, one person was ejected from the vehicle. Life Flight was not hailed to the scene, and a county coroner was not present.
The original call said the crash happened at 2322 Continental Boulevard, which is Route 54, in Anthony Township, Montour County.
The roadway was shut down briefly at Washingtonville while emergency crews worked.