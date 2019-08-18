NORTHUMBERLAND — The first diver has entered the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and eight to 10 more are on their way from Lycoming County as the search continues for a person who reportedly jumped into the river at about 4:15 p.m. and did not resurface.
Meanwhile, other emergency rescue personnel are using sonar equipment in the search near Northumberland and the Shikellamy Marina on Packer Island.
Units were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. for the initial report that a victim, who was with friends, jumped off a boat dock in Pineknotter Park, Northumberland.
The search is focused in the area from the boat dock, south to the area of the marina at the Shikellamy State Park on Packer Island, between Sunbury and Northumberland.
Officers with the Pennsylvania Fish Commission are joining the search and a "rehab unit," a place for rescue personnel to rest and cool off, if necessary, has arrived from Danville.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.