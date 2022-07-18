DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a Bissell Pets Empty The Shelter event July 22, 23 and 24.
Kittens, cats and dogs can be adopted for $25. Kittens are usually $150, cats are normally $85, and dogs range from $150-$350.
The pets are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are dewormed, flea and tick treated and microchipped for identification. They come with food, toys and treats. Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused.
Pets can be adopted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Appointments are not needed.
Dog owners should bring their pet to make sure the dog is compatible with the dog they are adopting.