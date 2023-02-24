POINT TOWNSHIP — Community members are invited to a call-in opportunity with the incoming company Encina.
The team at Encina will be holding a call-in opportunity for residents of Point Township and surrounding communities on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Prior to 6:30 pm, dial 877-228-2184 from a cell phone or landline and you will be prompted to enter a participation pin number which is 111947.
David Roesser Ph.D, Encina CEO, Sheida Sahandy, the chief sustainability officer, and Michael Marr, the director of government relations and compliance, will provide brief updates on the Point Township project and will then answer questions from the community.
Participants will be provided with instructions during the call about how to submit their questions.
Economic development agency DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) in September purchased the 101-acre site along Route 11 in Point Township to facilitate the planning and development of Encina’s new flagship circular manufacturing operation that developers say could inject more than $1 billion into the local economy and create hundreds of new jobs. Last year, Encina announced its state-of-the-art plant, the only one of its kind in the nation. It would use advanced, proven technologies to convert recycled plastic materials into a raw product that could be used by other manufacturers to create thousands of new plastic-type products.