SUNBURY — Encina will host an in-person community event Tuesday at the Chief Shikellamy Elementary School gymnasium, 338 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, PA 17801. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m.
Under discussion is Encina's proposed plastics recycling plant in Point Township, along Route 11.
On Monday afternoon, Michael Marr, Encina director of government relations and compliance, said "Encina is no longer seeking a variance based on the redesign of the front-end operations building, which was what necessitated a meeting before the zoning board."
The redesign, Marr said, "will be incorporated into Encina's permit applications. The team is prepared to discuss this at the meeting Tuesday evening."
Encina Chief Executive Officer David Roesser; Chief Sustainability Officer Sheida Sahandy; Director of Government Relations and Compliance Michael Marr; and Engineering Project Manager Caitlyn Labonte will be on hand to provide updates and answer questions from all members of the community.
— RICK DANDES