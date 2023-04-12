DANVILLE — Encina’s Point Township plastics recycling facility project is expected to support between 600 and 900 jobs during peak construction and 300 when fully operational, said Dave Roesser, Encina CEO, on Wednesday.
Roesser, in Danville, signed a memorandum of understanding with a representative of the Central Pennsylvania Building Trades Council for construction of the Point Township Circular Manufacturing facility.
After the signing ceremony, which took place at DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) in Danville, Roesser said, "this is only the beginning of what will be a strong partnership with local trade union workers, who are committed to safety and excellence.
"A big reason we selected this area for the plastics circular manufacturing facility," Roesser said, "is the highly trained local workforce needed to build and operate the facility. Together we can build a world-class facility that the community can be proud of."
For those who are not familiar with the project, Roesser gave a baseline explanation in his opening remarks.
The facility, Roesser said, will take "hard to recycle waste and convert into the building blocks of new consumer products. The process will repeat over and over. The Point Township facility will be able to definitely use the products that plastics are made of and keep these materials out of incinerators and landfills."
Roesser said all of the processes they will use "have been used safely for decades.
"What is new is the way we are using their catalyst to break down the plastic waste, he said."our team takes seriously the responsibility of safely handling the materials we will be processing." He emphasized that all safety protocols will be followed.
This is a very ecologically-friendly project, Roesser said. "In my opinion, the problem isn't waste, plastics. It is how we deal with it. There should not be any negative impact on the environment."
The $1.1 billion facility will inject $2.1 billion in total economic impact over five years, according to a Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association study, Roesser said.
The facility will establish the Point Township facility as an innovation leader, he said.
Joe Gusler, president of the Trades Council, said he welcomed the partnership. "It's not often that a billion dollar project comes around. Our members are excited for the opportunity to lend their expertise to this transformational project."
At peak, Gusler said, there will be up to 900 construction jobs on site. "This project will grow the local. economy and will advance a better environment and provide family-sustaining jobs for skilled trades-people."
Asked how many of those 900 jobs would be local, Roesser said, "as many as possible. I don't think there are many jobs that would come outside of this area."
There is a large contingency of trained union members in Northumberland County, Gusler said. "There are skilled journey-people that are already available in the area."