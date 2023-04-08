NORTHUMBERLAND — Residents and scientists have environmental and health concerns about the proposed Encina plastics processing plant in Point Township.
Encina Fort Union LLC, a Texas company, is planning to build a $1.1 billion plastics recycling facility at 3288 Point Township Drive, along Route 11, by 2025.
Encina originally wanted to build an 80-foot tall building, which would have exceeded the township’s ordinance, which limits building height to a maximum of 50 feet in the industrial district. At a meeting last month, however, the township zoning board denied Encina’s request for relief from the ordinance. Despite the denial, residents believe that Encina will continue to push for building that 80-foot facility.
According to the proposed Encina project, the plant will receive 450,000 tons of post-consumer plastic waste a year. and that waste will be used for the production of chemicals that can be used to make more plastics.
“There are upsides and downsides to every project,” said Northumberland resident Lana Gulden. “But I’m afraid that the downsides aren’t getting out to people.”
Gulden’s research led her to conclude that there were problems related to chemical recycling, which is the method Encina proposes to use in their plastic processing.
“I’m concerned about the river, and I’m afraid that if they get in there, housing prices will plummet,” she said. “If this project comes to fruition, it will set a precedent. Other petrochemical facilities could come in and we’ll be seeing another ‘cancer alley.’”
Karen Hunter is on a farm in rural Point Township.
“We tend to be very conservative, and yet this is an issue that has united both left and right,” she said. “In this case, nobody wants to get poisoned.”
Property value
Point Township resident Conrad Whyne had concerns from the start, but didn’t feel he had a strong enough voice to make a difference.
Whyne was raised across the street from the proposed plant. He too is concerned about property values if Encina persists and finally gets approval for an 80-foot high structure. From his home, if the plant is built it will take up the majority of his view.
The single building, Hunter said, “would be equal to 11 football fields in length. It would be a massive structure that would completely obliterate views from not only travelers and residents but anyone who is boating or kayaking along the River.”
There are traffic concerns as well. Encina has said they are going to put 100 trucks a day onto Route 11 during daylight hours.
“The route to Danville is already backed up twice a day, during Geisinger’s rush hour and other Danville plants,” Whyne said.
Environmental concernsWhyne’s biggest concern about the Encina plant is “I’d have to live with this air and the water. We have heard nothing from Encina about how they are cleaning this plastic with water from the river and somehow getting it back to the river.”
Whyne is concerned about the chemicals produced by the process — “the kind of chemicals you don’t want to have a rail car accident with. and these rail cars would go right past Danville Middle School.”
Chemicals in the air would also affect Danville and Geisinger, he said.
“There are always fugitive emissions when you are dealing with separating organic chemicals,” Whyne said. “Encina says they have a new, successful process.” No data to support that claim has been released to the public.
Encina is saying this plant will be the first of its kind.
“In order to submit their permits to the state they need to provide data,” Whyne said. “Why can’t we have that data now I’m not against this plant, per se. I am against the concerns they can’t seem to address. There doesn’t seem to be transparency. They hide behind proprietary equipment and design. I’m worried about being sold a bill of goods.
“Yeah, there will be jobs created, but at what loss to the environment and the neighborhoods downwind of the facility.”
What residents know is that the recylcing process would occur in two phases, said Sandy Field, of the Save Our Susquehanna environmental group.
The first phase would be washing and sorting of the plastic waste that comes in from the trucks, she said.
“For that phase of the project,” Field said, “Encina has applied to DEP for a permit. There is no incinerating in phase one. Phase two is the advanced recycling part.”
Vaporization
Phase two would involve heating the plastics at high temperatures and then separating the different components of that plastic to benzene and other chemicals, she said.
Encina called that process vaporization.
“Encina hid behind the idea of a proprietary chemical process, which they now are calling catalytic pyrolysis” and is not being clear on that process, Field said. “They claim that during the process all the emissions from that process will stay within the building. I question whether that can possibly be true. Or whether anyone will want to work in the building. Plastics are inherently toxic.”
Field has tried to find other projects that have tried to do processes similar to what Encina is proposing.
Most of them have failed, she said.
For more information, go to saveoursusquehanna.org.