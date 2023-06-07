SUNBURY — Encina will host a community meeting on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Chief Shikellamy Elementary School Gymnasium at 388 Memorial Drive in Sunbury.
Residents of Point Township and surrounding communities are welcome to attend and interact with Encina Chief Executive Officer David Roesser; Chief Sustainability Office Sheida Sahandy, Esq.; Director of Government Relations and Compliance Michael Marr, and Engineering Project Manager,Caitlyn Labonte who will at the event to answer questions, according to a press release.
Encina officials said they look forward to meeting with residents. "We look forward to our continued engagement with the community and our efforts to bring our flagship, $1.1 billion circular manufacturing facility to the region,"the team said in a press release. "One that will help to solve our plastic waste crisis; inject billions into the local economy and create well-paying jobs for generations to come."
Residents who are uncomfortable with asking questions at the meeting are encourage to send them to Update@EncinaPointTownship.com ahead of time.
— ANNA WIEST