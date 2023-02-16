LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors approved a one-time endowment of $8,500 to the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy for annual inspections of Turtle Creek Park.
The funding goes to the Conservancy Board's Legal Defense Fund for annual inspections of the newly purchased park. The vote was taken at the Monday night public meeting.
The township and The Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, of Lewisburg, met several times to discuss the future of Turtle Creek Park. The Conservancy Committee and Board asked the township to pay for yearly easement and inspection costs.
With the approval, the Conservancy Board will proceed with the application for the conservation easement. The application fee is $300 to cover the various costs that the Conservancy expects to incur to register the conservation easement at the courthouse. Money not spent will be returned to the township, according to the township.
The Conservancy ensures the township easements with TerraFirma against costly courthouse defenses if things do happen over time. The donation is due about the time the board has completed an easement to mutual satisfaction and are ready to record the document, according to the township.
The township is responsible for the cost to cover the annual property inspections and miscellaneous ongoing expenses. This amounts to a side contract of approximately $150 to $250 a year, according to the township.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER