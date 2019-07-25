BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation has created an endowment fund for Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV). The fund will equip LSV with a steady stream of revenue to help them grow their programs, particularly through scholarships for young professionals, small business owners and nonprofit organizations.
“Leadership Susquehanna Valley is committed to raising up community leaders who are actively engaged with nonprofits. We hope to see many more graduates of the LSV program and want to prevent money from ever becoming a barrier to leadership development in our community,” said Chris Berleth, LSV executive director.
Contributions can be made to this fund online at csgiving.org (click donate and search “Leadership”), or by mail to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: Leadership Susquehanna Valley, 725 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 18603.
“Leadership Susquehanna Valley has a vision for the future in developing community leaders — the annual investment they make in local professionals interested in fostering their leadership skills is critical and inspiring to businesses in the area," said Holly Morrison CSCF president and CEO. "We are more than excited to collaborate with LSV as they plan for the perpetuity of their mission."
