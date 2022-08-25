MILTON — Borough Council announced on Wednesday night that the parking ban on Broadway Street will be enforced starting at 12:01 a.m. today.
The new restrictions were adopted at a meeting in June to ban parking along a portion of Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of Milton. Council members had given leeway in order to install signs and allow citizens to prepare for the change.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, borough council members also adopted a resolution to remove all handicap parking —two spots — on Broadway. They tabled a consideration to approve a parking application at 120 Broadway St.
Councilman Dale Pfeil said the parking spot for that address could be moved to the first available spot at nearby Rose Street.
“We removed parking from Broadway so we cannot accommodate directly in front of the residence,” said Pfeil. “It is more than reasonable for the first available spot to be deemed a handicap spot. It will be available to anyone with a handicap placard. It would not be for that specific resident, but we can definitely accommodate that.”
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said a resolution would have to be drafted with a legal description of that location. That resolution would have to be brought before the council for a vote.
The decision to ban parking on Broadway was done for safety reasons, council members said.
“Due to issues with traffic and safety on Broadway Street from the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing east to the end of the borough, (the borough) has studied and evaluated parking on this portion of Broadway Street” and “that this portion of Broadway Street is too narrow to permit parking on the street,” according to the ordinance.
The narrowness of this portion of Broadway Street has resulted in numerous traffic and vehicle related incidents, according to the ordinance.
“Parking on this portion of Broadway Street, given its narrowness, and given the history of traffic and vehicle related incidents, presents a significant safety issue that necessitates prohibiting parking on this portion of Broadway Street,” according to the ordinance.