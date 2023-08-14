SUNBURY — State representatives from five environmental watchdog agencies were participants in a two-hour educational forum Monday night in the Shikellamy High School auditorium. At the forum, each agency explained to a crowd of about 75 people who they are, what they do, and how their permitting review processes work.
Speakers were from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, the Fish and Boat Commission and the Chesapeake Bay Commission
The event was organized by State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, who had the idea of bringing all of the regulatory agencies together.
There was no audience questioning of the speakers as they made their initial statements. After the first hour, however, the speakers went to set up tables in the lobby and accepted questions from the public.
Not one of the agency speakers mentioned Encina, a firm proposing to build a plastics recycling facility in Point Township. The proposal has drawn ire and excitement from residents, environmental interest groups and Valley business leaders. The forum was completely informational, with each agency representative explaining how citizens can participate in and access information from the system. A number of people in the audience appreciated that approach.
George and Jill Fecker, of Sunbury, were there for the same reason, said Jill.
“There was a lot of information. and every speaker was well organized. I’d have liked to been able to ask questions, but we can do that later,” Jill said.
But Glenn Moyer, of Sunbury, had a slightly different perspective.
“I came because I was curious about what would be said,” Moyer said. “What we need is a real public meeting where questions can be directly asked. We need more public discussions about Encina.”
Bambi Hanson, of Liberty Township said she was interested in the permitting process. “I am concerned about the likely negative impact of the proposed Encina plastics facility,” she said.
Harlon Jennings, of Sunbury, said there was a lot of information to digest in one sitting. “But it is good to know how the DEP operates. I hope they live up to their name, and protect the environment. We have to hope they do,” Jennings said.
Representing DEP was Jared Dressler, regional director, who gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation of the permitting process.
Dressler explained that his department oversees several different programs, including: air quality, clean water, environmental cleanup, safe drinking water, waste management, waterways and wetlands. He said even if a permit is granted, “our job is not done. We will monitor and ensure that all regulations continue to be adhered to.”
After the meeting, several people flocked to the DEP desk with questions such as, “why did Encina pick Point Township as the site for their facility.” It was a question Dressler could not answer.
“It is clear that more meetings will be necessary on the subject of Encina,” said Sandy Heim, Climate Reality Leadership Group volunteer. “But this was a valuable meeting, I think. Very informative.”