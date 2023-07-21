Pennsylvania’s Environmental Hearing Board dismissed a Clean Air Council legal challenge to a proposed recycling plant’s exemption to pollution regulations under state law.
Encina seeks to build an advanced plastics recycling facility in Point Township. The proposal has drawn ire and excitement from residents, environmental interest groups and Valley business leaders.
Encina Chief Communications Officer Alison Jahn said Clean Air Council’s (CAC) lawsuit requested to appeal a statement made by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) relating to the classification of advanced recycling facilities as manufacturing facilities.
“Encina did not request this statement nor was it required by any state law or statute,” Jahn said. “Our proposed circular manufacturing facility in Point Township is rightfully classified as a manufacturing facility. The classification for advanced recycling facilities was formalized following the passage of legislation by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and former Governor Tom Wolf to help attract innovative solutions to address the plastic waste crisis.”
CAC, an environmental health advocacy nonprofit, appealed Encina’s exemption as an advanced recycling facility on Oct. 25, 2022, alleging the facility would be harmful for surrounding communities.
“Encina’s plastics processing technology is relatively new and misleadingly called ‘advanced recycling’ by the company. It is closer to incineration,” the nonprofit claimed in a release announcing the lawsuit in October. “While Encina is not disclosing the details of its process, emissions from plastics processing facilities like the one proposed for Northumberland County may be even more hazardous than those from conventional solid waste incinerators.”
Jahn said Encina is pleased with the Environmental Health Board’s decision, which the company said was the first relating to advanced recycling activities encouraged by legislation the commonwealth passed in 2020. She said the legislation was in the form of amendments to the Solid Waste Management Act, which served to clarify that advanced recycling was a form of manufacturing and not characterized as solid waste processing.
“The CAC fought against the advanced recycling legislation at the legislative and gubernatorial level, where they lost. With this dismissal, the CAC has now also lost at the Environmental Hearing Board level,” Jahn said. “The Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board’s decision to dismiss this appeal from the CAC is an important step that suggests that legislation enacted on this topic should stand and not be subject to unfounded lawsuits that delay progress.
“Encina is committed to continuing its efforts to build the nation’s largest commercial-scale circular manufacturing facility in Point Township and realizing our vision for a future in which nothing is wasted,” she said. “Our facility in Point Township will help reduce waste, allow us to keep using plastics for critical uses, reduce our reliance on petroleum, and bring well-paying jobs and tax revenue to the Point Township community.”
Sandy Field, of Lewisburg, is a member of Save Our Susquehanna (SOS), a group that opposes Encina’s facility. She said the decision has two impacts.
“First, it means that Encina has been granted an exemption from solid waste management laws that might apply to their facility,” she said. “This includes some air pollution laws and monitoring/reporting laws in the Clean Air Act.
“We want the most stringent laws to apply to protection of our air and water,” Field said. “This ruling states that Encina was not even technically ‘granted’ an exemption by DEP, but that by virtue of meeting the definition of advanced recycling in the new Pennsylvania law, they automatically receive the exemption. This, despite the fact that the company has only submitted a permit application for Phase 1 of their project (the washing and sorting phase), which does not even include the advanced recycling part of the project.”
Field said she is also concerned that this decision may set a precedent for similar projects, “making Pennsylvania even more welcoming to toxic waste management projects and giving communities even fewer options for fighting them.”
At a meeting Tuesday, Point Township Planning Commission members said Encina has not yet sent them a new development plan revised to lower the height of the proposed facility. Encina had planned an 80-foot-tall facility but township ordinance forbids structures taller than 50 feet.
At a recent local outreach meeting organized by Encina, company CEO David Roesser said the development plan would be revised.