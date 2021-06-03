SHAMOKIN — SEDA-Council of Governments received a $300,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to complete nine separate assessments focused on five priority brownfield sites located in either flood zones or historic areas in the City of Shamokin.
Funds also will be used for cleanup and reuse planning activities and to conduct community outreach activities, including the facilitation of 12 community meetings.
The grant is among $3 million dedicated to six Pennsylvania municipalities and 154 grants for 151 municipalities across the nation totaling $66.5 million.