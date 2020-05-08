SHAMOKIN — Road Trip Masters, a travel show on the Discovery Channel, will air an episode featuring Shamokin eatery Coney Island Lunch on Saturday morning.
The episode was filmed last July. It will air Saturday morning at 7 a.m. on The Discovery Channel.
The show follows two schoolteachers touring small-town Americana, taking "you along for the ride as they get up close and personal with the awesome people and places that make this great nation rock."
The episode will also feature Mrs. T's Pierogies, Kowalonek's Kielbasy Shop, Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Pioneer Tunnel and Coney Island Lunch.