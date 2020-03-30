SUNBURY — One of the men accused of being involved in a Nov. 10 shooting in Milton rejected a plea deal with the Northumberland County District Attorney's office on Monday.
Attorney Michael O'Donnell, who represents Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, told Judge Hugh Jones on Monday that they would not be accepting any offers from the Commonwealth. The details of potential plea deals are not public.
"There is no plea deal we want to accept," said O'Donnell, whose client appeared via videoconference. "It's not something Mr. Sherrell wants to accept at this time."
O'Donnell said he recently received discovery and requested a continuance. Jones granted that request.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the Commonwealth is ready for trial.
The 24-year-old victim was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Sherrell and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire, in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Police have not identified the victim.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: Accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Carpenter is scheduled for plea court at 9:15 a.m. April 27 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Pearson is scheduled for a criminal motion court at 10 a.m. April 30 in front of Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr.