LEWISBURG — In 1980 Congress established the United States Holocaust Memorial Council with the intention of creating Days of Remembrance programs to recognize the historic event.
In the Susquehanna Valley, veteran and inter-faith religious leaders sponsor an essay contest, tasking entrants with watching video testimonies from the United States Holocaust Museum’s Holocaust survivor testimonies and writing about it. Specifically, entrants must answer specific questions outlined in the essay contest rules.
According to daysofremembrance.org, it is the organization’s mission to sponsor essay-writing competitions that foster a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.
Henry Baylor, board member, talked about the essay contest to an audience at the Campus Theatre on Sunday afternoon following the screening of “How Saba Kept Singing,” a documentary film about a Holocaust survivor.
“These days history curriculum only has a footnote about the Holocaust,” he said. “It is important to continue to keep what happened during the Holocaust alive. We need to let people know what happened and keep it from ever happening again.”
Baylor said the essay contest is open to students in grades 7-12. Applicants must live in Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, or Union counties.
Prizes for the contest include a first-place prize of $500 to one high school student and one middle school student; a second-place prize of $250 to one high school student and one middle school student; a third-place prize of $150 to one high school student and one middle school student; and multiple honorable-mention $100 checks will be awarded.
For more information and specific rules, visit daysofremembrance.org.