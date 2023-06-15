LEWISBURG — An affordable housing unit in East Buffalo Township will pay 62 percent less in real estate taxes following a successful reassessment appeal to Union County.
Essex Place, located at 510 Essex Place, Lewisburg, and owned by Essex Place Associates, will pay the three taxing bodies $33,328.64 less in real estate taxes moving forward. That's $5,679.10 less to Union County, $5,110.60 less to East Buffalo Township and $33,328.64 less to Lewisburg Area School District.
"The appeal was filed in the Court of Common Pleas in December 2020, but the decision was not final until May 2023," said Union County Chief Assessor Joan Duncheskie. "During such time, appraisals were obtained and the stipulated value was the result of those appraisals. The tax refund goes back to 2021, following the commencement of the appeal."
The property description on the Union County tax card is "townhouses and community room" on 3.91 acres. There are a total of four units, according to tax documents.
Prior to the decision, Essex Place was assessed at $1,945,600. It is retroactively assessed at $742,400 effective on Jan. 1, 2021, meaning each taxing body had to reimburse Essex Place Associates a combined $33,589.10 for taxes in 2021 and 2022.
East Buffalo Township reimbursed Essex Place Associates a total of $5,023.13, Union County reimbursed a total of $6,155.08 and Lewisburg Area School District reimbursed $22,419.89.