LEWISBURG — The temperature may have dropped below freezing Sunday evening but that didn’t stop members of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society from making their way to Hufnagle Park for the Annual Winter Solstice Celebration.
The candlelight event featured a live singing bowls performance by James Stankunas as well as storytelling, solstice readings, singing, “making merry noise,” and the chance to offer up a “boast, toast and oath.”
Pattie Arduini, founder and president of the organization, said a “boast” is an accomplishment you are proud of from the past year; a “toast” to a person you admire for the light they bring and an “oath" is something you would like to improve or accomplish in the coming year.
According to the farmersalmanac.com, “The Winter Solstice is the astronomical moment when the Sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, and we have our shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere in terms of daylight. Regardless of what the weather is doing outside your window, the solstice marks the official start of winter.”
The Winter Solstice will actually be on Dec. 21.
Arduini said the annual event has been going on since year one and is held to “welcome in the sun that is returning.”
“The Winter Solstice is the darkest day of the year,” she explained. “We are hopeful for a rebirth of the earth, plants and trees.”
Beverly Bayer of Montandon attended the event with her daughter, Jen.
“I thought it was very nice,” she said. “I enjoyed the explanation of the Winter Solstice and the educational part.”
Amir Gorstead of Lewisburg, agreed, and said he was glad to see a nice turn out. Gorstead attended the event with his three-year-old daughter, Aviv Goren.
“I think it’s exciting to have something alternative to the normal religious holidays,” said Gorstead.
A member since the beginning, Nancy Kimball of Lewisburg said she was pleased to see so many faces at the celebration.
“I was really happy with it and the amount of people who showed up was amazing,” she said. “People said such nice things, it was heartwarming.”
Following the event at the park, everyone was invited to go back to the office of the Community Zone for a Yule party.
According to its website, The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society is “a community of all walks of life that learns and grows together through shared values, doing good, and nurturing the human spirit.”
There are 18 members, but there is always room for more, said Arduini. “People can either reach out or just show up at our meetings.”
The group meets on the first and third Sundays of each month at the Community Zone.
“Sometimes we have speakers from other organizations,” she explained. “We try to invite speakers that line up with our values and goals of doing good.”
The organization actively volunteers with the Food Hub packing boxes that are delivered to families in need. They also collect winter coats for the YMCA and stuffed bears for children facing “challenging changes,” among many other things.
The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society's ethical action efforts include civil and human rights, equality, environmental action, food insecurity, homelessness, and projects to assist children in need.
They spend a lot of time working with Haven Ministries in Sunbury, said Arduini.
They will accept non-perishable boxed items, canned/jar foods, spices and herbs. All donations go to restock the emergency food pantry at Haven Ministry Homeless Shelter.
Haven Ministry provides emergency shelter, nurturing, and advocacy for the people of Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties. The shelter, located in Sunbury, PA is run off of donations and they gladly accept any sealed, boxed, or canned foods. As well as, clothing or any other household item donations.
For more information about the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society, visit their Facebook page or go to susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org.