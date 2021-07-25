LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) is introducing secular Sunday school for children.
The Valley Free School pilot program, which was coordinated by the society’s Secular Ethical Education for Kids program (SEEK) and committee chair Jessi Almstead and teacher Jen Bayer, focused on children ages 7 to 11 with a curriculum that centers around caring for the self, friends, family, community, world and earth. An information and registration session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Heiter Community Center, Lewisburg, and the program will start at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
“We believe this generation of children is inheriting the world we live in, and that world has a lot of problems,” said Almstead. “We want to supplement their traditional vacation, which tends to be test driven. Socio-emotional learning gets pushed to the back and we want to focus on that so children are prepared for the future with critical thinking.”
As a secular Sunday school, the program will focus on ethical education through hands-on experiences incorporating theater, movement, the arts, science, high quality literature, mindfulness and a connection with nature, and project-based learning. The program will have nine sessions through December with a goal of introducing more sessions in the spring and summer next year.
For example, mindfulness learning will include deep breathing techniques as well as ways to deal with strong emotions like fear and anger. Self love will be about appreciated one’s uniqueness, said Almstead.
The secular Sunday school is not religious-based or focused on any one set of denominations or belief systems. People with different backgrounds can come and experience the program, said Almstead.
Pattie Arduini, the SVES president, said this will be a 85-minute a day program where children come together and work with others.
“It’s something that’s missing from public school systems,” she said. “Children are often not comfortable in sharing and expressing themselves.”
Jé Hooper, the Humanist Clergy Consultant, said the program promotes education that allows children to become productive members of society.
It allows students to acknowledge they are part of the world and can contribute without being seen as another number, Hooper said.
Johanna Weiss, of Lewisburg, plans to sign up her children— Emma, 7, and Olive, 5 — for the program in the future once her daughters are vaccinated.
“I love that it’s not just about helping them become better citizens in the community, but also better world citizens,” said Weiss. “It seems like it will be geared toward their age group and they are amazing at engaging children. It’s a fantastic idea.”
Weiss said this would be the first time she or her children would participate in the SVES programs.
The registration link will be available on http://www.susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org. The nine sessions cost a fee of $50. SVES members can sponsor children.