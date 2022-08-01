DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission says former Mahoning Township Supervisor T.S. Scott violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act by participating in discussions and voting in 2019 to invest township funds with Service 1st Federal Credit Union — a business that employed his wife.
The commission said Monday it ruled that, "Although there is a lack of evidence that (Scott's) wife received a private pecuniary benefit, Service 1st Federal Credit Union received a private pecuniary benefit."
The order also states that Scott failed to disclose the township as a reportable source of income on Statements of Financial Interests he filed for calendar years 2017 and 2018 and failed to disclose his office, directorship or employment with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company on Statements of Financial Interests he filed for calendar years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Scott resigned in March of this year, saying he had to care for his wife, Karen, who is battling cancer for the fourth time. He said on Monday he hadn't learned of the commission's findings until a reporter contacted him for this story.
"Per the Consent Agreement of the parties, Scott is directed to make payment in the amount of $750 payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and forwarded to this Commission by no later than the thirtieth (30th) day after the mailing date of this Order," the order states, according to the commission news release.
Scott cannot accept any reimbursement, compensation or other payment from the township toward the settlement, according to the order.
The order also states Scott is ordered to resign as a supervisor within 30 days, which is a moot point, but he also cannot seek nor hold public office for five years after his resignation.
Scott said in an email response on Monday that, "In a yearlong investigation, the State Ethics Commission determined that neither I, nor my wife, benefited financially, or otherwise, from the sale and deposit of the funds into Service 1st Credit Union where my wife was an employee. In their judgment, my efforts resulted in the financial institution benefiting from the deposit though neither I, nor my wife, benefited personally, or directly ourselves."
In the 2019 vote, Scott voted to invest $8 million from the sale of the township water and sewer department with Service 1st, where Scott's wife was a financial service specialist. The money was expected to earn $50,000 less in interest — about $530,000 rather than $580,000 — over 30 months than it would have at Jersey Shore State Bank.
Scott said in 2019 that when the supervisors switched most of their accounts to Service 1st about 2 1/2 years earlier, he announced at a public meeting his wife worked there.
Scott said the second part of the investigation was a review of everyone in the township’s financial disclosure statements over the past several years.
"They found that many individuals made several mistakes on those forms, including me. I made two mistakes, which I repeated over three years — one was that I failed to list my employer as a double entry on the form, only listing them once, rather than twice. The other was that I failed to list my position and income as a township supervisor.
"While others had made the same or other mistakes, which they were given the opportunity to correct without penalty, the ethics commission fined me $250 for each of the three years for the mistakes I had made on those forms.
"I have learned that given the same information, people come to their own conclusions based on their perspective and experiences and these are not always the same."
Scott added, "I wish those who remain in the daunting and difficult task of leading the township, and all of our community, blessings for them and their families."