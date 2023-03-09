LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:
• Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers & health care professionals
• Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization
• Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals
• Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment
The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.
Evangelical Community Hospital is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023.
“Evangelical is quickly approaching 100 years of healthcare service to our communities,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical. “That history of caring and placing our patients at the forefront of all we do is what sets us apart.”
She continued, “Our patients can feel our commitment to quality care when they walk through our doors and recognize our personalized care is the cornerstone of being the area’s community Hospital. We’re ecstatic to know that our personal efforts to be the best hospital we can has received Newsweek’s stamp of approval.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER