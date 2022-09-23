LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event where chefs turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Joining the fun are some “Cookin’ Women” who will bring their own special offerings to the 2022 event. In total, 21 chefs or chef teams will be vying for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor.
The contest is being held Oct. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. Tickets are $50 each. Join the Valley’s celebrity chefs as they don aprons to create dishes ranging from appetizers, to entrees to desserts.
Tickets can be purchased beginning Sept. 30. Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and may not be available at the door. Physical tickets will be mailed once they’ve been purchased. Event is limited to 350 tickets.
New to this year’s event, attendees can opt for a VIP experience, by purchasing tickets for the Hospitality VIP Reception, an additional $25 cost with the purchase of a Cookin’ Men event ticket. The Hospitality VIP Reception will be held in the Rusty Rail Brewing Company Game Room from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. and will include a pairing menu prepared by the Rusty Rail executive chef with tasting. Only 100 VIP experience tickets are available.
Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award.
To purchase tickets or cast Favorite chef votes in any amount — call 570-522-4850 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on Oct. 27.
All of the fan favorite contest votes and event proceeds will benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. The Center will utilize the funds raised to ensure that all patients in the region have access to the most advanced screening and diagnostic breast imaging studies.
In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the pinkest enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
