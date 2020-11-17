Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) has added a wheelchair/stretcher-enabled van to its fleet of service vehicles, which hospital officials say will expand non-emergency transport services.
The new vehicle goes into service on Wednesday and is designed to accommodate patients requiring a wheelchair or stretcher to get to Evangelical.
“The new van and its capabilities for safe transport are an exciting addition to Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services,” said Myron Bingaman, an Emergency Medical Technician Team lead for the new fleet vehicle. “At the hospital, we found there were many times where a non-emergency transport was needed by our patients but the access to that type of vital service was limited. This van fills that gap and makes it possible for us to better serve our patients and our area in a way that was very much needed.”
The van was funded by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. According to a release from the hospital, it confirms, “Mr. Degenstein’s strong commitment to improving access to health care in the region ... and will help to directly reduce and eliminate transportation difficulties as a barrier to care.”
“It is hoped the van is the start of reducing the health care transportation gap found in Central Pennsylvania and will help to ensure everyone has access to the medical care they deserve and need,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital.
For more information on ERMMS and non-emergency transport, call 570-522-2660.