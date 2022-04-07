LEWISBURG — The worse things got during the COVID-19 pandemic, the better the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital staff responded, with innovative solutions to dealing with the surge.
So noted the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), which recognized Evangelical with a COVID Response Innovation Award on Thursday.
Evangelical Community Hospital had one of the 10 highest-scoring projects in a statewide awards program spotlighting how Pennsylvania hospitals have served their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HAP COVID Response Innovation Awards showcase the teams, solutions, and projects that have helped shape the healthcare community’s response to, understanding of, and resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic put everyone in healthcare to the test of managing a public health crisis," said Kendra Aucker, CEO, president, Evangelical Community Hospital, on Thursday. "Every member of our staff performed exceptionally — they pulled together to handle every new development expeditiously, with flexibility and grace, so that even during the most challenging times, every patient received exceptional care in a safe environment."
This HAP honor, Aucker continued, "is for one aspect of our response — the COVID-19 testing. It is one of the too numerous to count ways our teams innovatively managed the curveballs COVID-19 threw at us. I am extremely proud of the way Evangelical’s family of employees has responded over the last two years.”
Evangelical was recognized for its early institution of rapid COVID-19 testing for the community through an alternative testing site. The quick establishment of the site answered the testing needs of the community, in a convenient and safe drive-through method, while making it possible to separate those needing testing from those seeking treatment for COVID-19 and other illnesses in the Emergency Department.
The COVID-19 testing site at Evangelical, which began behind Plaza 15 in the early days of the pandemic response before moving to a dedicated site at St. Mary Street in Lewisburg, was the longest-running public testing site in the region.
It afforded individuals a convenient drive-through option, safe from the elements, in a no-appointment needed environment. From inception on March 19, 2020, until closing on Feb. 19, 2022, due to lower volumes and great availability of home testing kits, Evangelical’s COVID-19 testing site collected 25,614 samples.
“The testing site was quickly assembled and in place nearly as soon as the pandemic was declared,” said Angela Lahr, vice president of Clinical Operations at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“We knew this was a need and we worked collaboratively to make it happen," she said. "As a result, we set the bar for COVID-19 testing in the area and were visited by the Pennsylvania Department of the Health for them to gather information on how to successfully run a convenient location for testing needs."
The winning projects will be recognized during HAP’s annual Leadership Summit, May 9-10, 2022, at the Harrisburg Hilton.