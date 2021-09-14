LEWISBURG — The Southern Tier Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania awarded a $25,000 grant to Evangelical Community Hospital. The funds are designated to support Evangelical’s “commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity training,” according to a press release.
According to the hospital, the funds will be used to make available a suite of 40-plus online learning modules — some assigned to employees and others available for elective learning. Courses range from introductory topics like diversity awareness and respectful communication. Management topics include inclusive leadership and in-depth exploration of subjects like health equity and cultural competence.
The funds will also further extend learning for management staff, members of the hospital’s Board of Directors, and physician leaders.
The Southern Tier Community Fund supports requests from qualified nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, with missions relating to art and culture, education, health and human services, youth, environment and economic development. The grant focus for 2021 was on capacity building programs.