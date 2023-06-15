SELINSGROVE — Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer of Evangelical Community Hospital, has been appointed to Susquehanna University’s Board of Trustees.
“Susquehanna University’s leaders are committed to providing our students with an innovative education that prepares them for productive, creative and reflective lives of achievement, leadership and service,” said university President Jonathan Green. “Our board of trustees is integral to the university achieving these goals.”
Aucker has served as president and chief executive officer at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, since 2015 after serving the hospital previously as executive vice president/chief operating officer. An integral part of Evangelical’s senior leadership team since 1990, Aucker also served in operations, physician practice management and marketing roles.
Aucker holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration from Frederick Taylor University.
Aucker’s term runs through 2027.