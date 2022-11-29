LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will transition to Epic, an integrated platform for its electronic health record, starting Sunday.
Hospital officials said the transition will make way for quality improvements, best-in-class patient experiences, and efficient intake of new patients as well as the moving of existing patients to where they need to be to receive the best possible care in a timely manner.
The transition will not affect patient care, Evangelical officials said. Patient safety and well-being will remain the top priority, they said.
The move will also give all patients access to the MyChart portal, which gives them access to their own medical records, including lab results, and easy options to request prescription refills and talk to their care team, according to a news release from the hospital. Patients currently using FollowMyHealth instead of MyChart will be given details on how to switch to MyChart on the hospitals' website, evanhospital.com.