LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is reducing its COVID-19 vaccine hotline hours, holding a walk-in vaccine clinic and closing its testing site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg.
According to public relations/communications Manager Deanna Hollenbach, the hotline, 570-522-4530, option 1, will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday.
On Tuesday, the hospital will hold the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the hospital from 8-11 a.m. Interested individuals should enter at the main entrance and staff will guide them through the process, Hollenbach said. Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID and health insurance cards. Any questions can be directed to the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1. The vaccine will be Pfizer and will require a second dose. Participants 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive. For more information on what to expect at a vaccination clinic, visit https://www.evanhospital.com/news/vaccine-clinics, Hollenbach said.
On Friday, June, 11, the testing site will close at 3 p.m. and will remain closed unless community spread dictates a future need. After Friday, residents who have symptoms should contact their primary care provider, visit the respiratory clinic at Urgent Care of Evangelical, 7095 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, or go to the emergency department for evaluation and possible testing.
More information is available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.