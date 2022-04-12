LEWISBURG — The Community Health and Wellness Department of Evangelical Community Hospital will be moving to The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg, beginning May 2.
Community Health and Wellness is a service of Evangelical dedicated to preserving and improving the health of those in the community through low or no-cost classes and screenings. Offerings include CPR, comprehensive blood screens, babysitting training, wellness coaching, smoking cessation, car seat checks, and more.
The new location at The Miller Center affords ease of access to Community Health and Wellness programming in a facility built around the focus of healthy living. Those attending Community Health and Wellness events should enter the main entrance of The Miller Center (facing Giant).
While trainings are scheduled at a variety of times throughout the week, Community Health and Wellness office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at The Miller Center, to register or ask questions about classes and offerings.
Prepared childbirth classes will continue to be held on the main campus of the Hospital at 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg.
To inquire about upcoming Community Health and Wellness events or to register, visit www.evanhospital.com or call 570-768-3200.