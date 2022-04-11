LEWISBURG — LeeAnn Almas, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award on March 14. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Almas was surrounded by her fellow coworkers and mentors, as well as Hospital and Nursing leadership, as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by Jeannie Sommers, whose brother was a patient at Evangelical for over four weeks.
In the nomination, Sommers shared, “My brother had never been hospitalized in his life and had no prior medical history. LeeAnn and he connected, and she was so patient with him. She explained medical terms and why he was being asked to do certain things, such as sleep positions. Her patience and caring for him went above and beyond.”
Sommers continued, “My brother was frustrated, scared, and angry and I watched her handle each emotion with nothing but patience and caring. LeeAnn is skilled not only in her clinical abilities, but in her caring and ability to bond with patients and understand how to handle each one as an individual.”
Almas began her work at Evangelical in February 2017 as a RN in Critical Care and has continued her work on the Critical Care Unit as well as the Intermediate Care Unit. She has been a vital member of the Hospital’s care team of professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.