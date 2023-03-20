Evangelical Community Hospital is diverting ambulances away from the emergency department as necessary due to an influx of patients that need to be admitted.
The status change means that patients with emergent issues like severe injuries or illnesses who would normally be taken to the hospital via ambulance are being transported to other facilities for care.
"Evangelical Community Hospital has, over the last few weeks, seen an increase in the number of patients seeking care for a variety of health conditions," hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said in a news release Monday. "Many of those seeking care are in a condition that rises to the level of admission. COVID-19 numbers remain low at the hospital."
As of Monday morning, the hospital was on emergency divert, but that can change rapidly, according to public relations director Deanna Hollenbach.
"Hospital admissions and discharges fluctuate hour by hour," Aucker said. "Every few hours, teams meet to determine whether the hospital will remain on divert based on current discharges allowing for patient movement for admissions."
Aucker said emergency department walk-in patients will still be seen, but they should be prepared for a longer wait. Patients in need of more acute care will be prioritized.
Patients seeking care for non-emergent conditions can schedule appointments with primary care providers and/or use urgent care options, she said.
According to Aucker's statement, the hospital has been aggressively recruiting and hiring to fill open staffing positions.
"The hospital does still utilize traveling or agency staff to provide support but has been fortunate to find excellent candidates seeking permanent positions outside of the traveling model of care," Aucker said.