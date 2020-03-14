Evangelical Community Hospital is limiting public access to its facility amid the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
On Friday, the hospital announced additional visitation limits as well. Public entry to the hospital is restricted to the Donehower-Eisenhauer pavilion and the Emergency Department entrance only. All other entrances are closed, hospital officials said.
"Anyone with respiratory symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath) or has recently traveled to an area of outbreak is not permitted to enter the facility. For a list of outbreak areas visit www.cdc.gov," the hospital wrote in its latest update.
Patients are permitted to have only two visitors.
The hospital is also limiting "essential vendors." An essential vendor is defined as a vendor who provides patient monitoring, has been deemed essential by the surgeon and/or procedure, is pre-approved and scheduled for clinical staff training, or provides a service that is contracted and necessary to ensure facility operations.
Essential vendors experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) are asked not to visit the campus until the are no longer experiencing symptoms.