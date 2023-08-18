LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital promoted Dwaine Reeder to director of environmental and nutritional services.
Reeder provides leadership, guidance, and strategic planning and support for both the environmental services team that maintains facility cleanliness and room linen changeovers and the nutritional services team that prepares healthy food and meal options for both inpatients, staff and visitors through the hospital’s public dining room, according to the hospital’s report.
Reeder, a 13-year employee, served as environmental services assistant director from 2010 to 2018 and was promoted to director in 2019. Bringing nutritional services into his directorship unifies the hospital’s hospitality areas, according to Evangelical officials.
Prior to joining Evangelical, Reeder worked in food services and environmental services in higher education and health care, respectively. He has a bachelor of science in hospitality management from East Stroudsburg University and is a certified executive housekeeper.