LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is purchasing the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops.
The hospital announced the deal with Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property at the corner of Hafer Road and Route 15 on Wednesday afternoon. No financial terms were immediately disclosed.
“We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s an excellent location and it’s contiguous with some of the other property we own surrounding the Hospital campus.”
A long-standing relationship between the hospital and Baylor and Hamm families played a role in the sale, officials said.
“While closing the restaurant and gift shops was a difficult decision, we are so pleased to have reached an agreement with Evangelical,” said Chris Baylor, CEO, Baylor-Hamm Companies. “A strong community hospital is vital to the overall health of the region, and we’re excited this property will contribute to the future growth of Evangelical.”
The property closing will occur in May. A release announcing the sale noted the hospital has no immediate plans for the location.
Evangelical Community Hospital is one of the remaining community health care institutions in our country on a solid financial footing and that is because they focus on the needs of the community," Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said. "Their board and leadership understand the necessity of quality health and wellness options accessible in location and affordable in cost. Through a variety of partnerships, they offer services unavailable to communities like ours elsewhere and I am certain their plans for Country Cupboard will align with the rest of their community goals and initiatives."
The Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau office will remain at its current location for the immediate future, the release noted.
"The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and its staff and board are happy that Evangelical Hospital has worked with the Country Cupboard to come to an agreement for its purchase by the hospital," Andrew Miller, executive director of the visitor's bureau said. "We are thrilled that Evangelical Hospital will allow the Visitors Bureau to remain in our location as a Visitors' Center, communicating that they feel we are an asset to our community and region. We have worked with Evangelical Hospital to assist in employee recruitment by providing information about the quality of life in the Susquehanna River Valley."
