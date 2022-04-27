Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&