LEWISBURG — A Evangelical Community Hospital doctor is saying a recent New England Journal of Medicine published report stating a study that found offering colonoscopies to people did not reduce cancer deaths within a 10-year period is not completely accurate.
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, Gastroenterology of Evangelical, said not to cancel your colonoscopy because it can and will save your life.
The report published in the New England Journal of Medicine came earlier this month and has doctors across the country debating the results.
The report said the main point is that colonoscopy screening can prevent colorectal cancer and cancer-related death, even if the study suggested that invitations to colonoscopy were less than convincing. There is a lot of evidence supporting colonoscopy as a procedure, and this study does not suggest otherwise, according to the report.
“This questioned if colonoscopy is the gold standard and it shouldn’t question it,” Gallagher said. “I found issues with the study and I don’t know why they did this study because it makes zero sense.”
Gallagher said the study took a large group of people and offered screening to one part of the group and didn’t offer anything to the other group.
He said the study then followed the individuals for 10 years.
“The problem I found was it was way too short,” he said. “If you look at 10 years, the improvement of colon cancer cases, the lines were clearly different. Ten years is very short if we are looking at the number of deaths from colon cancer If they would have extended that out, they would have seen the difference I believe.”
Gallagher said he recommends people get a colonoscopy every 10 years, starting at age 45.
“If you have a high risk for colon cancer and have had polyps then we recommend every five years. We are looking for colon cancer but we want to find the polyps because they are the predecessors to cancer. That is what turns into cancer,” he said. “If we find them, we can take them out and prevent a person from getting colon cancer.”
According to Associated Press reports, the New England Journal of Medicine, involved nearly 85,000 people in Norway, Poland and Sweden, who were randomly assigned to be invited to get a colonoscopy or to not be offered one.
The risk of colon cancer was about 18 percent lower in the group that was invited to get a colonoscopy, and deaths from colon cancer were roughly equal among the two groups, according to the report.
Previous studies, which weren’t done in this randomized, controlled fashion, had suggested colonoscopies reduced the risk of colon cancer by anywhere from 40 percent to 69 percent and lowered the risk of death by anywhere from 29 percent to 88 percent, according to the report.
The study did not show that getting a colonoscopy can increase the chances of surviving colon cancer, according to the report.
The bottom line, Gallagher said, is having a colonoscopy definitely saves lives.
“It reduces the risk of colon cancer and deaths from colon cancer,” he said. “If you had the colonoscopy you will have a reduced risk of colon cancer and dying from it. Colonoscopy is still the gold standard.”