2 Evangelical Community Hospital’s PRIME will have patients in place by August.
The $72 million, 112,000-square-foot addition continues to round into shape and PRIME — Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement — remains on target to open on time.
“We hope to fully occupy the tower in August 2020,” said Stacie Gaul, associate vice president of capital planning, projects and facilities for Evangelical. The tower encompasses Phase I of the project, which includes the construction of the new addition. Phase II involves renovations to the hospital’s existing intensive care unit.
“This is the community’s hospital and we are thrilled to soon be able to provide patient care in these new spaces,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO.
Most of the ongoing work for the project is being done by local companies, something Evangelical officials sought when they announced the project. Eighty-two percent of the contracts for the project — worth $42.8 million — went to companies within 60 miles of the facility. Fifty-six percent of the contracts — with $29.3 million — went to companies within 30 miles.
Additionally, employees have weighed in on everything from furniture to artwork for the new private patient rooms. “Whenever we can we want to engage our frontline employees,” Gaul said. “We want them to be part of the entire process. We want to make sure it’s functional, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing.”
The project is financed through a mix of bonds, cash reserves and a fundraising campaign. The Enhancing the Evangelical Experience campaign has raised $6.6 million for the project. The campaign serves to support existing community programs as well as the PRIME project.
The PRIME project addresses patient dissatisfaction with noise and privacy when admitted at the facility, Aucker said when the project was announced.