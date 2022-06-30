SELINSGROVE — Evangelical Community Hospital has formally completed the purchase of the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove.
The facility houses SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the hospital’s Selinsgrove Imaging Center, Physical Therapy of Evangelical, two Family Practice Center offices and Corbin Audiology and Hearing Aid Center.
SUN Orthopaedics, the Selinsgrove Imaging Center, Physical Therapy of Evangelical and the medical practice of Drs. Matthew J. McClure and Anne B. Ivie will remain at the 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive location.
Family Practice Center will relocate the practice of Drs. Charles C. Pagana, Charles M. Pagana II and James D. Pagana to the Susquehanna Valley Mall in late July.
Corbin Audiology and Hearing Aid Center will also be moving to a new location this month.
“As we announced in March, the purchase of this property is connected to our expansion of services into leased space in the Susquehanna Valley Mall,” said Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker. “We plan to move SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center into the mall next to the Family Practice Center and Geisinger offices.”
Long-term plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove, will be finalized after the imaging and orthopaedic practices are relocated to the mall next year.
“The leased space in the mall provides convenient access for patients needing orthopaedic care or imaging services, particularly those already seeking other healthcare services at that location,” said Aucker. “The location along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive affords us a fantastic opportunity to provide expanded access to a variety of specialty practices and services in the region.”
“It’s important for our patients to know that the providers they’ve come to trust as their partners in health and wellness will remain in the Selinsgrove area,” said Ben Williard, chief financial officer at Family Practice Center. “The sale of the building will not change that.”