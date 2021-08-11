LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital raised $59,211 at the 35th annual 35th Golf Classic on Friday at the Bucknell Golf Club in Lewisburg. One hundred seventy-six golfers raised $59,211 after expenses for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the most successful year for fundraising in the event’s history.
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.
Specialty contest winners were: Nick Horvath and Dr. Gale Reish got closest to the pin; Barb Lawton and Tom Gilfert got closest to the line, and John Herman and Ray Beachy had the longest drive. Putting contest winners were Carter Hane and Dr. Gale Reish.
— THE DAILY ITEM