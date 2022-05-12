LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently was awarded a grant for $40,000 from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The funds are designated to support the hospital’s Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for the financial assistance program. Loss of employment, financial hardship, and more severe illness requiring lengthy hospital stays are just a few factors for those seeking help. Evangelical’s financial counselors continue to work with those in need to offset some of the expenses associated with medical treatment.
“When medical needs arise, they don’t care about the position you are in financially. For some of our patients, this presents the struggle of needing care but knowing it will set them back. No one should have to put their health at risk for fear of not being able to afford the care needed,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
The Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund at Evangelical uses Federal Income Poverty Guidelines for eligibility and allows qualifying individuals to receive medically necessary procedures and care at no charge or a reduced charge.