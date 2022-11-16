MIFFLINBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital Board Director James G. Apple was honored Tuesday with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropy and commitment to and leadership at Evangelical, plus his involvement in the Valley community.
Apple, who has deep family roots in the Valley, was honored at Evangelical Honors the Community event, held at Rusty Rail Brewing Company. The banquet room at Rusty Rail accommodated 240 guests, leaders and influencers in the community.
Apple said he was totally surprised at being the recipient of the first Lifetime Achievement Award.
“This honor is beyond my imagination,” he said. “I am humbled. More importantly this room is filled with people that should be in my place. This area has some of the greatest givers.
“I hope people realize that Evangelical Hospital is a real gem in the Valley,” Apple said.
“I’ve been on the board for a long time, 55 years. Probably longer than I should,” he said. “But I have enjoyed every bit of it immensely. Since the day I got on the board, the directors never changed in their commitment to the hospital. May it last forever.”
The fact that the hospital will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026 led to the idea of having this event, said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Hospital.
“Evangelical is successful because of the community,” she said. “People love the hospital. It takes the community to make everything work. So we thought to have an event to recognize people who contributed to the success of Evangelical. and on National Philanthropy Day, this seemed like the perfect day to thank people and say we are successful because of these people’s investments.”
That is what this event is for, Aucker said.”It is for people who are supportive of the hospital. But it is really to thank the community. There are so many pillars. Legislative leaders. Infrastructure. Sports recreation and wellness. All these things make a community strong.”
“We thrive while most community hospitals in the state that remain independent have not,” she said.
Aucker noted that Apple has been on the board 57 percent of the time the hospital has been open. “It’s an incredible legacy of service. He is a humble, kind man. We are fortunate that this hospital was one of the places he chose to give his expertise to. So we are thrilled to have him be our first Lifetime Award winner.”
At this stage of the game, Apple said, “the hospital is in great condition with the finest doctors and medical staff, all the way down the line. From administrative and board standpoints, we’ve never been stronger.”
Besides Apple, Evangelical honored several individuals in other categories. They were: Philanthropist of the Year Gloria Faylor Karchner; Philanthropy Advocate of the Year Dr. Gale Reish; Physician Philanthropist of the Year John P. Furia; Business Philanthropist of the Year Silvertip, Inc.; Young Philanthropist of the Year Kylie Kuhns, Kelsey’s Dream; and Community Service Award of the Year to Emily Gorski, DIG Furniture Bank.