LEWISBURG — Laboratories associated with Evangelical Community Hospital recently underwent an inspection by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), an event that occurs every two years.
The CAP reaccreditation assures patients, providers, and other healthcare workers in the facility that Evangelical is in fact producing high-quality results. During an unannounced inspection, eight hours were spent scrutinizing all aspects of testing.
The standards examined relate to quality, instrumentation, documentation, best practices in laboratory medicine, patient reporting, safety and overall management. The surveyors also look closely at policy and procedure and staff qualifications. They used Policy Manager numerous times during their visit to determine if the Hospital is keeping with and following the policy standards set by the organization.
During the past 12 months of COVID-19, the hospital laboratory has processed over 30,000 tests for SARS CoV-2.
— CHRIS BENSON