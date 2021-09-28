LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has become the second hospital in the state to be recognized as StormReady by the National Weather Service.
"People take for granted that emergencies happen and you're ready to handle it," said Kendra Auker, president and CEO of Evangelical, Tuesday during an announcement of the new designation.
Evangelical is the second hospital in Pennsylvania after York Hospital to be recognized as StormReady.
Being prepared to handle a weather emergency takes planning, said Mike Jurewicz, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service.
Evangelical "has an excellent plan. It doesn't make a community storm-proof" but it does mean staff will be more prepared to handle an emergency and provide good outcomes for patients, he said.
The StormReady program was established a couple of decades ago to aid communities and businesses with communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property during weather disasters.
According to the National Weather Services, nearly all federally declared disasters are weather-related and cause about 500 deaths and nearly $15 billion in damage annually.
"Sometimes it takes a disaster to happen," to encourage communities to make a plan, Jurewicz said.
When Matthew Exley joined Evangelical as its environmental safety and security manager two years ago he recommended joining the StormReady program after seeing how Millcreek Township in Erie County benefited from it.
"Our staff have to be prepared to not only care for individuals coming for treatment because of weather-related incidents, but to manage patient care during a weather event such as a tornado, hurricane, flood or snowstorm, " he said. "These events bring unique challenges to the care setting including interruptions in essentials like power and water and, in extreme circumstances, evacuations."
Every department in the Union County hospital was involved in developing an emergency plan.
Exley said discussions with other health care providers, such as Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., which learned key lessons during a deadly tornado in May 2011, was helpful in designing their planned responses.
Among the suggestions they offered was to make sure slippers would be available to patients in the event of a catastrophe since they learned during the 2011 storm that many mobile patients were unable to walk due to glass that had been broken and littered the hospital floors.
Evangelical Hospital has invested in weather radar software and established weather alerts, which Exley said helps to empower its staff of about 1,900.
To receive StormReady recognition, the hospital had to establish a 24-hour warning and emergency operations center; have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and alert the public; monitor local weather conditions; promote the importance of readiness through community seminars and develop a hazardous weather plan.
The StormReady recognition is valid for three years and may be renewed.