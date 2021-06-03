LEWISBURG — More than two dozen families visited The Miller Center on Wednesday afternoon to prepare for a safe summer of bicycle riding.
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, working with sponsor Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg, Inc., gave away about free 200 bike helmets to children.
Educators were on hand to offer tips to parents and make sure dozens of children left with a proper-fitting helmet.
“Having three little ones, it’s very helpful to know they will be protected,” said Lewisburg mother Allison Foster Dearing. “It’s one thing off my list. We’ve had hand-me-downs that they’ve outgrown, so we’re always wondering is this right? Is the strap too tight? Here they handle all that for you and it’s great to know they are safe.”
Ann Dzwonchyk, a wellness educator at Evangelical, said the hospital has held the event annually for 20 years. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, she said, so the hospital had a surplus of helmets to give away Wednesday.
“It’s always well received,” Dzwonchyk said. “Every year we get rid of all of them. It’s one of our most popular events for kids.”
Dzwonchyk said helmets ranged in size from toddler to adult extra-large.
One who took advantage of the giveaway was 5-year-old Elenia Dearing. “I like to ride my bike a lot,” she said after getting properly fitted for a new red helmet. “I love this helmet. Red and pink are my favorite colors.”
Christin Dressler came from Milton for the giveaway and found some luck getting a properly-fitting helmet for her 2-year-old son Zander, who she said they have had difficulty finding a helmet to fit.
“We have five (children) out here,” she said. “We probably saved $100. When you have a large family, you take advantage of this.”
Dressler said her children ride their bikes every day, taking advantage of the Rail Trail after moving from Mount Pleasant Mills.
“It’s a blessing that they take the time to make sure everything fits,” she said.
“We show the parents how they should fit and then talk to the kids about why it is important,” Dzwonchyk said. “It shouldn’t bobble around, it has to fit securely. We tell the kids this is what is going to protect them if they fall down.”