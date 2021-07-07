LEWISBURG — The Evangelical Hospital/Kiwanis bike helmet distribution will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg. Children who go to this event will be asked to bring a new or slightly used children’s book to be placed in the Kiwanis sponsored “Laundromat Libraries” that are located at laundromats in the Lewisburg area. Children will receive a bike helmet regardless of whether or not they donate a book. Children’s books may be deposited in the carton at the Miller Center at any time or they may be placed in the library at any local laundromat.
— THE DAILY ITEM